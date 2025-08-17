Rams QB Stetson Bennett throws game-winning TD with 5 seconds left

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett looked like his Georgia self for a split second during his team’s preseason affair Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Rams trailed the Chargers 22-17 with seconds to play inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Bennett’s squad had 1st-and-goal at the 8 with the game hanging in the balance.

Bennett dropped back and did not hesitate to throw a missile to wide receiver Tru Edwards right in front of the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.

Stetson Bennett throws a go-ahead TD with 5 seconds to go!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/M6NxjMvUdq — NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2025

Bennett was not just a one-hit wonder on Saturday. He played all the hits throughout the contest, going 28/40 for 324 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

It must have felt good for Bennett, who missed the 2023 season, his rookie campaign, due to mental health issues. He suited up for the Rams for the 2024 preseason but struggled mightily.

Bennett was listed as QB3 on the Rams’ most recent unofficial depth chart. Given Matthew Stafford’s ongoing battle with a back injury, Rams head coach Sean McVay may need Bennett some time next season.