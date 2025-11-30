Ravens LB Dre’Mont Jones had dramatic reaction to being fined by NFL

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Dre’Mont Jones has been fined for a gesture he made during his team’s win over the New York Jets in Week 12, and the veteran had a dramatic reaction to the news.

Jones made what the NFL felt was close enough to a throat slash hand signal late in the Ravens’ 23-10 win over the Jets last Sunday. He was fined $14,055 for what the league called a “violent gesture.”

On Saturday, Jones took to social media to explain what he meant with the gesture. He said he was trying to say “it’s over” and that the signal he made was in no way violent. Jones also said he is not going to be able to afford Christmas gifts for his children now.

“I was just saying ‘it’s over’ like in a competitive sense and now my kids aren’t gonna have Christmas gifts this year #ThankYouNFL,” Jones wrote on X.

Jones was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Ravens at the deadline earlier this month. He had signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Titans in free agency this past offseason. Yes, $14,055 is a lot of money, but we doubt it is going to impact Christmas in the Jones household.

Jones had one of his best games of the season in the win over the Jets. The former Ohio State star finished with 1.5 sacks and 4 total tackles.