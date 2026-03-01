Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Jimmy Garoppolo could land a starting QB job next season

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jimmy Garoppolo without a helmet
Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo might find himself back in the ranks of NFL starting quarterbacks in 2026.

Garoppolo is believed to be a “strong option” for the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. New Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur was Garoppolo’s offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams for the last two seasons, and the two are close. One league source even told Fowler that Garoppolo is “(LaFleur’s) guy.”

Garoppolo is expected to have options. He could return to the Rams as a backup quarterback, and might also draw interest from the Green Bay Packers as a backup if Malik Willis leaves as expected.

While Garoppolo has plenty of history as a starter, he has not actually been a full-time first-string quarterback since 2022, his last season with the San Francisco 49ers. He threw for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in ten starts.

The Cardinals are expected to move on from Kyler Murray before the start of 2026. They could theoretically keep Jacoby Brissett around for another season, but LaFleur might have more comfort with and trust in Garoppolo given their shared history.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App