Report: Rams tried hard to trade Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford was the toast of the NFL this time last year after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

Following one of the worst title defenses imaginable last season, it appears as though LA was fully prepared to move on from their quarterback. The Rams allegedly put “a lot of effort” into trying to trade Stafford before his 2023 option bonus deadline months back, according to former NFL executive Michael Lombardi.

Lombardi made his comments during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

“When [Stafford’s] option bonus was getting ready to kick in, [the Rams] attempted with a lot of effort to trade him. Any team could have had him. The problem was that you had to absorb the $59 million,” Lombardi said.

"Before his option bonus was kicking in the Rams attempted with a lot of effort to move Matthew Stafford.. Any team could've had him but you had to absorb the $59M" ~ @mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/uDQ5NTve5Q — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 7, 2023

This was not the first time Lombardi said the Rams tried to trade Stafford, as the analyst made the same claim back in March.

Lombardi actually sold the dollar figure short. The Rams had until the third day of the new league year to pick up Stafford’s option, which guaranteed him $62 million between 2023 bonus money and 2024 salary. The new league year officially began on March 15 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, which gave the Rams until March 18 to pick up Stafford’s option or trade him.

Given Stafford’s murky injury status, it’s no surprise that teams weren’t lining up to acquire his services. The 1-time Pro Bowler missed the last seven games of the season with a spinal cord injury. He also dealt with an elbow issue coming into the 2022 campaign.

Stafford played in nine games total last season, throwing for 2,087 yards and 10 touchdowns.