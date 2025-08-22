Reporter lists 3 teams that would have trade interest in Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten to the point where they have entertained potential trades for Micah Parsons, but there are several contenders that are likely monitoring the situation.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke about the Parsons situation during Friday’s edition of “SportsCenter.” The reporter said that multiple teams have reached out to the Cowboys to inquire about trading for Parsons. At this point, Dallas has not entertained the talks.

Fowler added that it would take “some sort of Herculean offer” for the Cowboys to even consider dealing Parsons. He then listed three teams that might have interest — the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

“People I’ve spoken to in Dallas remain optimistic that (a deal can be reached). I would say on the player’s side, not so much optimism,” Fowler said. “If they were to entertain a trade, there would be interest. Teams that make sense to me, at least, on the radar would be the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens are a player away, even some teams in Dallas’ own division. But it looks like Dallas doesn’t want to go that route.”

Parsons had already been linked to one of the aforementioned teams by another prominent NFL reporter.

A trade seems unlikely even if the Cowboys are unable to come to an agreement with Parsons on a new contract before Week 1. Parsons, who is set to earn roughly $24 million in the final year of his rookie deal this season, has very little leverage. He would forfeit game checks if he were to sit out regular-season games, and his contract would eventually toll. Dallas also has the ability to use the franchise tag on Parsons in 2026 and 2027.

One thing is for certain: the public sparring match between the Cowboys and Parsons remains ongoing. Jerry Jones made some new comments on Thursday criticizing Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta for blowing a verbal agreement between the two sides. Mulugheta responded by calling the claim ridiculous.

A phone call could change everything, but both the Cowboys and Parsons seem as dug in as possible.