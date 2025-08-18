Ian Rapoport names notable NFC team as Micah Parsons trade suitor

The Dallas Cowboys have been adamant that they will not trade Micah Parsons, but longtime NFL reporter Ian Rapoport thinks there is a notable team that will enter the mix if that changes.

Rapoport was asked during “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday about the rumors that the Green Bay Packers have interest in acquiring Parsons. He said he thinks the Packers would be “really interested” if the Cowboys decided to shop Parsons on the trade market.

“I would expect that the Packers would be among the teams interested, and I would say I would expect the Packers would be among the teams really interested,” Rapoport said. “They have paid Jordan Love. They have a bunch of really good young players. There’s some guys like Quay Walker they have not paid. They have money to spend and they are really good.

“So, that’s the kind of team that I would say, if Micah was gonna be traded, that he’d be going to. Because it’s like, ‘We need one final piece. This guy is an absolute dog. He’s worth all the money, so pay him all the money.'”

Parsons is set to make just over $24 million this season under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He is seeking a new deal ahead of Week 1, and he publicly requested a trade on Aug. 1.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones immediately downplayed the trade request and suggested the two sides will reach a resolution. Jones has also been critical of Parsons over what the 82-year-old claims was a handshake agreement between the two sides earlier in the offseason.

The Packers went 11-6 last year and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening round of the playoffs. They have more than $30 million in salary cap space, so they would have plenty of money to sign Parsons to a contract extension if they were to acquire him.

Parsons, 26, has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since Dallas drafted him in 2021. The 25-year-old has 52.5 sacks through his first 63 NFL games, including 12 in 13 games in 2024.