Realistic return date for Mac Jones revealed

Mac Jones has not been ruled out for the New England Patriots’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but the quarterback is reportedly facing an uphill battle.

Jones suffered what has been described as a high ankle sprain in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He missed last weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and there have been mixed reports about how long he will be out. Accoridng to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Jones has still been limping but is trying to make his case to the medical staff that he can play on Sunday.

Though Jones has been improving, Wilson was told Week 6 is a more logical return date for the former Alabama star. If Jones plays against the Lions, he would not be at 100 percent and would have a difficult time avoiding pass-rushers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially reported that Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain that would have resulted in surgery for many people. Schefter said the QB was expected to miss multiple games, which is typically the case when a player suffers a high ankle sprain.

Veteran Brian Hoyer started in place of Jones last week, but he left the game with a concussion. Rookie Bailey Zappe then took over. If neither Jones nor Hoyer can play on Sunday, Zappe is in line to start.