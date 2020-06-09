Robert Griffin III says he wants to be starter again

Robert Griffin III may be eight years and countless injuries removed from his famed 2012 season, but he thinks that he still has plenty of time to perform at a high level again.

Appearing Tuesday on 1660 ESPN’s “The Matt Mosley Show,” the former Pro Bowl quarterback expressed his goal of returning to regular starting duties.

“I want to be a starter again. I’m 30 years old, and quarterbacks are playing into their 40s now,” Griffin said, per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “There’s a lot of time left to still go achieve all the dreams and goals I set for myself.”

Griffin spent last season as Lamar Jackson’s backup on the Baltimore Ravens. While he got the start for Jackson in Week 17 when the Ravens had already clinched the top spot in the AFC, Griffin has not been a regular starter since his short-lived stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

The former Heisman winner is under contract with Baltimore for one more season. While he won’t be overtaking the reigning MVP Jackson as the starter any time soon, Griffin has said before that he is not content as just a backup.