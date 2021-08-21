Bears’ Rodney Adams dedicates touchdown celebration to newborn daughter

Wide receiver Rodney Adams is doing himself a lot of favors as he tries to make the Chicago Bears’ 53-man roster. He’s doing it despite a lot going on in his personal life, too.

Adams reeled in an impressive 73-yard touchdown catch in Saturday’s preseason loss against the Buffalo Bills. He did it just hours after he and his wife welcomed a baby girl, and Adams admitted he played in the game after sleeping on a couch at the hospital Friday night.

Rodney Adams had a baby girl last night and a 73-yard TD today. He literally slept on the hospital room couch last night. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 21, 2021

It showed in Adams’ touchdown celebration, in which he rocked the football like a baby.

Rodney Adams, 73 yards, 6 points Reminds me of that AMAZING 2016 Quinton Flowers to Adams connection at USFpic.twitter.com/DQKOstHPmo — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) August 21, 2021

Adams spent last season on the Bears’ practice squad and is vying for a roster spot in camp. So far, he certainly looks like he belongs, having led the team in receiving yardage in the previous preseason game, too. It’s arguably more impressive considering the reviews his quarterback was getting.