Bears’ Rodney Adams dedicates touchdown celebration to newborn daughter

August 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Rodney Adams baby celebration

Wide receiver Rodney Adams is doing himself a lot of favors as he tries to make the Chicago Bears’ 53-man roster. He’s doing it despite a lot going on in his personal life, too.

Adams reeled in an impressive 73-yard touchdown catch in Saturday’s preseason loss against the Buffalo Bills. He did it just hours after he and his wife welcomed a baby girl, and Adams admitted he played in the game after sleeping on a couch at the hospital Friday night.

It showed in Adams’ touchdown celebration, in which he rocked the football like a baby.

Adams spent last season on the Bears’ practice squad and is vying for a roster spot in camp. So far, he certainly looks like he belongs, having led the team in receiving yardage in the previous preseason game, too. It’s arguably more impressive considering the reviews his quarterback was getting.

