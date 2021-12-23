Russell Wilson offers honest assessment of his health

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t bothering to hide that he has not been close to 100 percent since returning from his hand injury.

Wilson admitted that it took a number of weeks after returning from his injury to feel “really good,” and that he’d struggled initially upon returning from injury. He refused to use that as an excuse, however, for his poor play.

Russell Wilson with one of his more frank comments on his injury today saying of the Green Bay game "was I 100 percent? Definitely not.'' Said it wasn't until six weeks after injury that "I felt really good.'' But also noted he'd played "banged up'' before and felt he could play. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 23, 2021

Wilson went 20-of-40 against Green Bay, throwing two interceptions and being limited to 161 yards. He hasn’t been great since then, either, and has thrown for more than 250 yards just once since his return to action.

The injury questions will continue to linger around Wilson. The quarterback’s coach only increased that chatter with some recent comments. Wilson won’t use it as an excuse, but it’s clear he’s not playing at 100 percent down the stretch this year.

Photo: Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports