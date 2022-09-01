Russell Wilson makes significant claim about long-term future

Russell Wilson has yet to play a regular season game for the Denver Broncos following his offseason trade, but he is clearly comfortable enough with the franchise to commit long-term.

Wilson signed a new five-year, $265 million contract extension with Denver on Thursday, with the quarterback committing himself to the organization through his age-40 season. That was clearly intended based on what Wilson said at a press conference announcing the deal. The veteran quarterback said he envisions himself finishing his career with the Broncos, and that is his goal.

"My goal is to finish my career here." – Russell Wilson — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 1, 2022

This may seem fairly clear considering how long the contract runs. Considering Wilson has previously set ambitious targets for longevity, however, the door is certainly open for him to think about another contract after his new one runs its course.

That, however, is a long way off. For now, Wilson can be happy with his new megadeal, which will tie him to Denver for quite some time. One other quarterback may not be as happy with it, but Wilson clearly is satisfied.