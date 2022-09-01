How will Russell Wilson deal impact Lamar Jackson negotations?

Russell Wilson signed a massive new contract with the Denver Broncos on Thursday, and it is one that almost any player in the NFL would be thrilled with. Lamar Jackson may be disappointed with the deal, however.

Wilson’s new deal with the Broncos is worth $265 million over five years. It includes $165 million guaranteed. The $49 million average annual value is second behind only Aaron Rodgers’ $50.2 million. All of that sounds like good news for Jackson, but the Baltimore Ravens star may be too hung up on Deshaun Watson’s contract.

The Cleveland Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract after they acquired him in a trade with the Houston Texans. The entire deal is fully guaranteed. Jackson has reportedly been asking the Ravens for the same, which is understandable. Wilson’s new deal only strengthens Baltimore’s stance.

Wilson’s deal is worth slightly more in both average annual value and guaranteed money than the extension Kyler Murray signed with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this offseason. The Ravens are almost certainly willing to give Jackson a deal that is comparable or slightly better than Wilson’s and Murray’s. Every time a star quarterback signs a new deal that is not fully guaranteed, however, the Ravens are more justified in arguing that Watson’s contract is a total outlier.

Jackson does not have an agent, which has made negotiations with the Ravens more complicated. He may have hinted recently that he is unhappy with the way they are going. In any event, the Wilson deal is not great news for him if he wants Baltimore to match the Watson extension.