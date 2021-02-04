Russell Wilson reveals how long he wants to play in NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is into his early 30s, but he’s still playing at a high level. It’s pretty clear that he intends to do that for a long time yet as well.

The 32-year-old Wilson told Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” on Thursday that his goal is to play another 10 to 15 NFL seasons, adding that he has been working out ways to do so.

"I'm a big believer in the mindset… Ultimately, I want to play another 10-15 years so I've been thinking about that daily and have a whole plan for that." — @DangerRuss stopped by today: pic.twitter.com/EYAvtX7Kdi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 4, 2021

15 seasons would mean Wilson is playing until he’s 47. That would be even more ambitious than the plan Tom Brady has laid out.

Wilson has suggested he’s at a key point in his career this offseason. That’s understandable, especially if he wants to play that long. Staying healthy and in great shape now is basically imperative if he wants to succeed deep into his 40s.