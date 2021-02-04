 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 4, 2021

Russell Wilson reveals how long he wants to play in NFL

February 4, 2021
by Grey Papke

Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is into his early 30s, but he’s still playing at a high level. It’s pretty clear that he intends to do that for a long time yet as well.

The 32-year-old Wilson told Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” on Thursday that his goal is to play another 10 to 15 NFL seasons, adding that he has been working out ways to do so.

15 seasons would mean Wilson is playing until he’s 47. That would be even more ambitious than the plan Tom Brady has laid out.

Wilson has suggested he’s at a key point in his career this offseason. That’s understandable, especially if he wants to play that long. Staying healthy and in great shape now is basically imperative if he wants to succeed deep into his 40s.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus