Saquon Barkley shares his stance on trade speculation

The New York Giants have not looked like a playoff contender this season, and there has been talk that they could try to trade some of their key players ahead of the deadline to rebuild for the future. Saquon Barkley insists he is hoping to stay right where he is.

Barkley was asked on Thursday about his name coming up in trade rumors. He made his stance very clear.

“Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don’t want to get traded,” Barkley said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I don’t think anyone in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere. It’s not an easy thing to do. You have to move. I have a family. I would love to be here.”

Barkley acknowledged that the decision is not in his control but said he would like to continue to be a leader for the Giants and help “get this thing on the right track.”

The Giants fell to 1-5 with their 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Barkley, who missed three games this season because of an ankle injury, rushed for 93 yards on 24 carries in the game. He is by far New York’s most talented player on offense, which is one reason many feel the team should trade him.

Barkley had a tumultuous offseason with the Giants after they used the franchise tag on him and were unable to work out a long-term extension. They eventually gave him a raise on a new 1-year deal, but they still have the option of using the franchise tag on him a second time.

The market will likely dictate whether or not Barkley is traded. As we saw with the Jonathan Taylor situation, that market may not be very robust.