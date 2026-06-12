Seahawks go big with Super Bowl LX rings

The Seattle Seahawks celebrated their Super Bowl LX championship with a private ring ceremony for players, coaches and staff on Thursday night.

Designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, the rings represent the franchise’s second title, earned with a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in February.

Every stone placed with purpose. Every carat earned. pic.twitter.com/iEpKAoF8xX — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 12, 2026

The centerpiece features the Seahawks logo surrounded by blue sapphires and flanked by two Lombardi Trophies, honoring both of the team’s championships. 50 white diamonds encircle the design, commemorating the franchise’s 50th season. One side of the ring displays each player’s name and number above the mantra “M.O.B.” (Mission Over Bulls—), while the other bears “12 AS ONE” above the Seattle skyline and the Super Bowl LX logo.

A standout engineering feature is the “12 Flag” button, which releases Lumen Field arches to reveal the words “WORLD CHAMPIONS.” The removable top converts into a pendant, with an authentic piece of game-used football and the number 50 underneath.

Inside, “17 WINS” is engraved to mark the team’s combined regular-season and playoff victories, while 12 feathers on the bottom honor the devoted 12s fanbase.

Seahawks president Chuck Arnold noted the rings capture the dedication of the franchise and the support of its fans.

“The Super Bowl LX championship ring will forever represent our historic 50th season and the dedication and determination of our entire franchise,” Arnold said. “We are deeply grateful to Jason of Beverly Hills for bringing our vision to life. The stories told in the ring’s design perfectly capture the significance of an unforgettable season and the unwavering support of our fans.”

The largest Super Bowl rings ever made, they blend history, innovation and appreciation for the city and its community.