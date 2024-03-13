Skip Bayless ruthlessly trolled over 4-word post ripping Cowboys
Skip Bayless had a nearly disastrous way of expressing his frustration in the Dallas Cowboys this week, and the internet was ready to pounce.
After the Cowboys suffered a stunning home defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs, Jerry Jones promised that his team would be “all in” heading into the 2024 season. Dallas has not done much of anything early on in free agency, however.
Bayless is not happy about the lack of improvement he has seen this week from his favorite team. The FOX Sports 1 analyst showed that with a post on X on Tuesday.
“All in, my a–,” Bayless wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).
Without the comma, that post would have read much, much differently. People were more than happy to point that out.
https://t.co/qHaB36WuOI pic.twitter.com/fOEkV2cSbd
— Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) March 13, 2024
That comma https://t.co/TQXe1Ai27Y pic.twitter.com/VLlXQZemEz
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 12, 2024
True Cowboys fan #CTESPN https://t.co/jakY42XaES
— AB (@AB84) March 12, 2024
that comma in this sentence pic.twitter.com/3DNMZjul3n
— ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜 (@BronGotGame) March 12, 2024
Comma putting in overtime
— Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) March 12, 2024
The comma in this sentence pic.twitter.com/tho0mKyOYj
— Jay (@SmokedByHyatt) March 12, 2024
Bayless is never shy when it comes to sharing his opinion about the Cowboys. He even drew a response from Dak Prescott’s brother a while back.
In the latest instance, Bayless probably wishes he worded his frustration a bit differently.