Skip Bayless ruthlessly trolled over 4-word post ripping Cowboys

Skip Bayless had a nearly disastrous way of expressing his frustration in the Dallas Cowboys this week, and the internet was ready to pounce.

After the Cowboys suffered a stunning home defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs, Jerry Jones promised that his team would be “all in” heading into the 2024 season. Dallas has not done much of anything early on in free agency, however.

Bayless is not happy about the lack of improvement he has seen this week from his favorite team. The FOX Sports 1 analyst showed that with a post on X on Tuesday.

“All in, my a–,” Bayless wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Without the comma, that post would have read much, much differently. People were more than happy to point that out.

that comma in this sentence pic.twitter.com/3DNMZjul3n — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜 (@BronGotGame) March 12, 2024

Comma putting in overtime — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) March 12, 2024

The comma in this sentence pic.twitter.com/tho0mKyOYj — Jay (@SmokedByHyatt) March 12, 2024

Bayless is never shy when it comes to sharing his opinion about the Cowboys. He even drew a response from Dak Prescott’s brother a while back.

In the latest instance, Bayless probably wishes he worded his frustration a bit differently.