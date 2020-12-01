Steelers’ Cam Heyward trolls NFL over early kickoff time

The NFL is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens is played — even if the players are unhappy about it. Veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward is among those who are clearly not thrilled.

Shortly after the NFL announced that the Steelers and Ravens will play at 3:40 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Heyward sent a tweet mocking the kickoff time.

Where is the feature on @EAMaddenNFL to play @ 3:40 pm on Wednesday? Asking for a friend — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) November 30, 2020

The Pittsburgh-Baltimore game has now been postponed three times, and the most recent is to give the Ravens time to prepare after their rash of positive COVID-19 tests. You may find the reason the kickoff is so early in the day to be quite entertaining.

With the Steelers already having a game postponed this year, the NFL is doing everything it can to avoid having to add an extra week to the regular season. Heyward and others may not like it, but they’re being paid millions of dollars to show up and do their job in a challenging year. They should be able to handle it.