 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 24, 2023

Steelers defender leaving for AFC North rival

July 24, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Mike Tomlin with a headset on

Aug 30, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

A Pittsburgh Steelers defender is packing his bags and heading for the other side of the division.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reported Monday that veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet is nearing an agreement to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. Wolfe notes that Maulet had played a lot of slot corner as well as some special teams snaps for Pittsburgh since signing with them in 2021.

Maulet, 30, is a six-year NFL veteran who also previously played for the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Jets. Over his two seasons with the Steelers, Maulet posted a total of 106 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception in 33 appearances. He is a rugged one-on-one defender who should bring strong ball skills to Baltimore.

The Ravens have mostly been focusing on the offensive side of the field this NFL offseason. But Maulet gives Baltimore another high-quality option to complement starting cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Marlon Humphrey.

Article Tags

Arthur MauletBaltimore RavensPittsburgh Steelers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus