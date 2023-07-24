Steelers defender leaving for AFC North rival

A Pittsburgh Steelers defender is packing his bags and heading for the other side of the division.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reported Monday that veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet is nearing an agreement to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. Wolfe notes that Maulet had played a lot of slot corner as well as some special teams snaps for Pittsburgh since signing with them in 2021.

Maulet, 30, is a six-year NFL veteran who also previously played for the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Jets. Over his two seasons with the Steelers, Maulet posted a total of 106 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception in 33 appearances. He is a rugged one-on-one defender who should bring strong ball skills to Baltimore.

ARTHUR MAULET PUNCHED IT OUT 😤pic.twitter.com/N5oN84Xu3P — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) December 19, 2021

Teach tape moment from Arthur Maulet on this slot fade breakup against 1st rounder Chris Olave. Play up through the hands, don't give up, rip the ball down and out. Kinda the story of Maulet's career. Keep battling until you win. Great rep. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/AkMuReFXYm — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2022

The Ravens have mostly been focusing on the offensive side of the field this NFL offseason. But Maulet gives Baltimore another high-quality option to complement starting cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Marlon Humphrey.