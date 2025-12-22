Steelers’ Yahya Black flips the bird during win over Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Yahya Black is already looking like a hardened veteran out there.

The Steelers kept on rolling Sunday, securing their third straight victory with a 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions. Pittsburgh set the tone from the very first quarter at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., and one key early moment came when the Steelers defensive end Black swallowed up Lions running back David Montgomery in the backfield for a momentum stopper in Pittsburgh territory.

After making the tackle, Black was seen on the CBS television cameras sending a blunt message, apparently in the direction of the Lions sideline. He flashed a very clear middle finger that was picked up by the national broadcast.

Here is the video.

Steelers lineman has an important message for the Lions pic.twitter.com/sMS76hiX1z — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 21, 2025

The 23-year-old Black was Pittsburgh’s fifth-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft (No. 164 overall). A former standout for the University of Iowa, he has appeared in all 15 games thus far for the Steelers this season.

Black’s bird-flipping moment was a little preview of what was to come during a tension-filled matchup between Pittsburgh and Detroit. Later on in the contest, Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf threw a punch at a Lions fan who was sitting in the stands.