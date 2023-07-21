Steve Young gets new football coaching gig

Steve Young is transitioning into a very different kind of football.

Menlo School, a 6-12 school in Atherton, Calif. announced that the San Francisco 49ers legend Young will join their girls’ flag football team as an assistant. The state of California had approved the sport of girls’ flag football for high schools earlier this year, paving the way for Menlo to field a team.

“Flag football will be a wonderful opportunity for young women to show their talent,” Young said in the release. “Football is a great team game that teaches tremendous life lessons. I want to help build women’s flag football.”

Both of Young’s daughters, one a senior and the other a freshman, are slated to compete on the flag football team. Meanwhile, John Paye, another former 49ers quarterback who was teammates with Young from 1987-88, will be the head coach of Menlo’s team.

The three-time Super Bowl champion Young has kept busy since retiring as a player in 1999. He had been a prominent face on ESPN’s NFL coverage for the last couple of decades but was recently one of many big NFL names to be laid off by the network.

While Young doesn’t have any official coaching experience, he has mentored some notable NFL QBs in recent years. Now Young will be moving into the high school game as a part of Menlo’s inaugural girls’ flag football season.