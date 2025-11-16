Terry Bradshaw was missing from the NFL on FOX pregame show

Terry Bradshaw was noticeably missing from the “FOX NFL Sunday” pregame show in Week 11, and it turns out the Hall of Fame quarterback was feeling under the weather.

Curt Menefee, who hosts FOX’s weekly NFL pregame show, announced early on during Sunday’s edition that Bradshaw had gone home because of an illness. Menefee said Bradshaw showed up to work at the FOX studio but wound up leaving because he was not feeling well.

“You may notice there’s Howie Long and Michael Strahan. Terry Bradshaw is not with us. He came to work sick this morning, so he decided to go home,” Menefee said. “He’s not feeling well.”

Strahan then joked that the rest of the crew sent Bradshaw home.

Terry Bradshaw was sent home sick today, so Curt Menefee, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan are flying as a trio this week on Fox NFL Sunday.pic.twitter.com/3dskYLPLOE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2025

Bradshaw is in his 32nd year with “FOX NFL Sunday.” He has been part of the show since its inception in 1994. The 77-year-old has battled some health issues over the years but continued to be a mainstay on FOX’s pregame coverage.

Earlier this year, Bradshaw dropped a hint about when he would like to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend should be back in his usual seat for Week 12.