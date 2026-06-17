Terry Bradshaw has vulnerable comments about not wanting to retire

Terry Bradshaw has opened up about why he continues to keep busy, even at the age of 77.

The 4-time Super Bowl champ spoke about the prospect of retirement during a recent appearance on the Sports Business Radio podcast. Bradshaw told host Brian Berger that regardless of what happens to his broadcasting job with FOX, he does not plan on riding off into the sunset without a plan.

“Retirement is not something that — I mean, I may not be with FOX,” Bradshaw said, via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “That would be their call, not mine. But I would still be speaking, but if not doing that, I’ll still work the bourbon trail.”

The bourbon trail Bradshaw was referring to was his personal brand, Bradshaw Bourbon. He then explained why he values keeping himself busy, even at the age when folks normally start to wind down their day-to-day living.

“Billy Graham said that the day that you retire is the day you start dying,” Bradshaw said. “I do believe a lot of people, when they stop using their brain and keep their thought processes moving and advancing, I do think, for whatever reason, I believe you age, and people end up dying. I mean, people die within a year after retirement. So I don’t want to do that. I see myself staying fully active right up to the end, whenever that is.”

Bradshaw, who has worked at FOX since 1994, has recently heard the chatter about being forced into retirement, at least in his broadcasting career. Bradshaw has had a few on-air slip-ups over recent years, which have only amplified calls for him to focus on his bourbon brand full-time.