Report: Texans trying to set up meeting with Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are absolutely determined to try to sort things out with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on “SportsCenter” on Saturday that the Texans are hopeful of setting up a face-to-face meeting involving Watson and new head coach David Culley. However, Watson’s major issues are not with the head coach.

“They want to get a meeting with Deshaun Watson,” Fowler said, via Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “They’re hoping that David Culley’s vision and his calming presence could help matters. But I continue to hear that Watson’s issues are at the top with ownership, so it might not matter very much. And both sides appear dug in.”

Fowler added that the Texans have fielded calls from other teams about Watson, but have refused to even discuss trades at this time.

It’s understandable that the Texans will try anything and everything to get back on Watson’s good side. He is a franchise quarterback, and those aren’t easy to come by. However, Watson seems to have made up his mind. If anything, the signs he’s giving seem to be getting clearer and clearer.

The Texans do clearly think highly of Culley’s management skills. However, based on what we’ve heard, it’s not going to matter to Watson.