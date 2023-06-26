Tiki Barber lands expanded role with NFL on CBS

NFL fans are going to hear a lot more of Tiki Barber on television broadcasts during the 2023 season.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Monday that Barber will call a full slate of games for CBS this upcoming season.

Barber, who was recently chosen to replace Craig Carton in WFAN’s afternoon drive spot, has called select games for CBS since 2019. He previously worked alongside Beth Mowins and Tom McCarthy.

Barber was at CBS Sports Radio before moving to WFAN late in 2021.

Barber played in the NFL for the New York Giants from 1997-2006. He rushed for 10,499 yards in his career and made the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons from 2004-2006.