Tiki Barber lands expanded role with NFL on CBS

June 26, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Tiki Barber broadcasting a game

Jan 29, 2014; New York, NY, USA; NFL former running back Tiki Barber is interviewed on radio row in preparation for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Sheraton Times Square. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans are going to hear a lot more of Tiki Barber on television broadcasts during the 2023 season.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Monday that Barber will call a full slate of games for CBS this upcoming season.

Barber, who was recently chosen to replace Craig Carton in WFAN’s afternoon drive spot, has called select games for CBS since 2019. He previously worked alongside Beth Mowins and Tom McCarthy.

Barber was at CBS Sports Radio before moving to WFAN late in 2021.

Barber played in the NFL for the New York Giants from 1997-2006. He rushed for 10,499 yards in his career and made the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons from 2004-2006.

