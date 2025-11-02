Titans are trying to trade former 1,000-yard wide receiver

The Tennessee Titans are trying to move on from one of their most high-profile offensive players.

The Titans are trying to find a trade partner for wide receiver Calvin Ridley, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Ridley has become an expensive and ineffective proposition for the Titans, who originally signed him to a 4-year, $92 million contract in 2024.

Ridley has not played since Week 6 due to a hamstring injury. He has topped the 1,000-yard mark three times, including in each of the last two seasons. He has not been able to achieve anything close to that this season, with just 290 receiving yards in six games without any touchdowns.

Ridley’s production simply has not justified the expense for the Titans. He still has two years remaining on his contract, and it makes a lot of sense that they would want to try and get out from under that if they can. Ridley is still just 30 and has a recent history as a productive wide receiver, which should be of interest to some teams. The contract could limit his market, though.

One Titans player’s dad might not be crushed to see Ridley leave if he does get traded.