Cam Skattebo gets blasted by ex-Pro Bowl player

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has faced criticism over an appearance he made at a WWE event earlier this week, and some of the harshest came from a three-time Pro Bowl player.

Skattebo and some of his Giants teammates attended WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” on Monday and sat ringside at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. The players became part of the script for the event when the wrestling trio Judgment Day came over to where Skattebo was seated. Skattebo and company exchanged some trash talk with the wrestlers and then got into a shoving match. You can see the video here.

Skattebo is rehabbing after he suffered a gruesome season-ending ankle injury in Week 8. Some people felt it was a bad look for him to be living it up at a WWE event while he recovers.

Ward wrote on X that Skattebo’s WWE appearance was “how you make sure you have a short NFL career.”

This how you make sure you have a short NFL career 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/i1Vzj1mv9s — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) November 18, 2025

Skattebo responded to the post by writing “lol.” That led to Ward elaborating on his stance.

“I f— with you tough big man. I’ve said it numerous times. But it’s opinons on you with everything you do. Have fun. Know teams wanna see you putting your recovery first and above all. My lil brother played tail back in the league and I would tell him the same thing. Godspeed!” Ward wrote to Skattebo (edited by LBS for profanity).

Ward played eight seasons in the NFL for three different teams from 2010-2017. The former safety made the Pro Bowl three times and was selected as a second-team All-Pro in 2013.

Ward’s criticism likely contributed to Skattebo’s decision to send a message to those who have questioned his rehab process. The former Arizona State star insists he is doing everything he can to return to the field as quickly as possible and not jeopardizing his recovery in any way.

Skattebo is known for being a high-effort, intense player, which we saw a perfect example of as he was being carted off the field. Despite that, Ward and others are not giving the rookie the benefit of the doubt.