TJ Watt hints at injury comeback for Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be getting very good news about star defender T.J. Watt and his potential return from injury.

Watt suffered a pectoral injury in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and has not played since. He returned to practice this week, however, and told reporters Friday that he is trending toward playing against the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

Steelers OLB TJ Watt says it’s “trending in that direction” he plays Sunday in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/NqveuHt9YZ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 28, 2022

Watt is more of less on schedule from where he was projected to be after getting the initial word on his injury. The 2-5 Steelers could really use him, though their offense has been a bigger problem than their defense during Watt’s absence.

Pittsburgh has a Week 9 bye, so they could be cautious and hold out Watt for one more game and buy him an extra week of recovery time. If they are feeling confident and aggressive, however, he could be on the field Sunday.