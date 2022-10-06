Tom Brady offers blunt take on Bucs’ slow start to season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been inconsistent at best through the first four games of the season, and Tom Brady is not about to blame injuries for that.

The Bucs and several other teams that were expected to be playoff contenders this year have gotten off to modest 2-2 starts. Brady was asked by a reporter on Thursday if he feels that illustrates how there is “more parity” in the NFL now. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said what he has seen is “a lot of bad football.”

“I think there’s a lot of bad football, from what I watch,” Brady said. “I’ve watched a lot of bad football. A poor quality of football, that’s what I see.”

Some will interpret that as Brady criticizing other teams, but he was obviously talking about the Bucs. Tampa Bay is coming off back-to-back losses, the most recent of which was a 41-31 home defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. They scored just 12 points in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers the week before.

Brady is known for being a perfectionist, so it goes without saying that he is unhappy with how the first month of the season has gone. He’s also dealing with a new injury. The Bucs should pick things up now that Chris Godwin and Julio Jones appear healthy, but Brady has almost certainly been unhappy while watching film, both with himself and his teammates.