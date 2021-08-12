Tom Brady explains why he feels better physically now than 14 years ago

Tom Brady has already defied everything we thought we knew about the shelf life of an NFL player, and we have bad news for his upcoming opponents — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star feels better than he has in over a decade.

Brady told reporters at training camp on Thursday that he feels better than offseason than he has in 14 years. The primary reason for that is that he is not wearing a brace or sleeve on his knee.

Tom Brady said he feels the best he’s felt in a long time. “For the first time in 14 years, I don’t have to wear a knee sleeve.” — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 12, 2021

Brady tore his left ACL in 2008 and always wore some sort of brace after that. He then played through a torn MCL last season, and that injury is one that had been bothering him for quite some time. After undergoing surgery this offseason, the 44-year-old feels even better than he did at this time a year ago.

Brady threw for 4,633 yards with 40 passing touchdowns last season. He led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, especially if his knee is in better shape now than it has been in nearly 15 years.

The Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Tampa party continues! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.