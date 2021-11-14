Tom Brady was so surly with media after loss to Washington

Tom Brady is notorious for taking losses poorly. We got another example of that on Sunday.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a stunning 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team. It was Tampa Bay’s third loss of the season and one of the bigger upsets of the year so far.

So how angry was Brady? He spoke for just 56 seconds after the game. His answers were about as curt as can be, too.

Asked what happened on his two interceptions, Tom Brady said "We started with the ball. They came away with it." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 14, 2021

Tom Brady, asked how he's feeling after the loss: "You know, I like to win." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 14, 2021

Brady obviously has no real interest in reflecting on a defeat like this. That’s especially true when he threw for only 220 yards and turned the ball over twice. It doesn’t help that he’s made some uncharacteristic mistakes recently.

Brady and the Bucs will look to get back on track next Monday against the New York Giants. They still lead the NFC South by a game, but Brady will find little consolation in that right now.