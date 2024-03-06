Tony Pollard reportedly open to notable compromise to stay with Cowboys

Tony Pollard wants to return to the Dallas Cowboys, and is willing to give up a bit to make it happen.

Pollard is open to taking slightly less money to remain with the Cowboys, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. However, the soon-to-be free agent does plan to test the market, and is expected to try to get as many offers as possible before circling back to Dallas.

Pollard got his first shot at being the Cowboys’ lead back in 2023. He was not bad, rushing for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns, but did not look quite as dynamic as he did as a backup. Still, he is only 26, and would qualify as one of the more intriguing options available on the open market.

One issue Pollard may run into is that he is part of an absolutely loaded class that could make it difficult for him to maximize his value. Ultimately, it sounds like his preference would be to stay with Dallas, but the offer has to be at least somewhat competitive.