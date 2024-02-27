NFL free agent RB class is going to be absolutely loaded

This year’s NFL free agency class for the running back position looks like it will be loaded.

Word emerged on Monday that running backs Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard are all unlikely to receive a franchise tag from their current teams. Similarly, the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to let Austin Ekeler test the free agent market.

If all those running backs are made available, there will be tons of big-name players up for grabs in free agency.

In addition to Barkley, Henry, Jacobs, Pollard and Ekeler, D’Andre Swift, AJ Dillon, Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and both Ravens running backs Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins will likely be available.

NFL running backs have been complaining about the compensation they have received in recent years. Now several of them will have a chance to test the market. The problem is, with so many big-name running backs available at the same time, the market might not work in their favor due to the over-supply.

What teams are most likely to try signing one of those backs? The Ravens will definitely be in the market, along with the Chargers. Some of the other teams losing those talented players may look to the draft or internal options for replacements.