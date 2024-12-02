Trent Williams’ wife shares heartbreaking personal news

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams and his wife Sondra have shared some tragic family news.

Sondra Williams shared an Instagram post on Sunday in which she announced that she gave birth to her and Trent’s stillborn son, Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr., on Nov. 25. The baby had died in the womb at 35 weeks of pregnancy. Trenton had been diagnosed with Trisomy 13, which is a rare and life-threatening genetic condition that occurs when a person has an extra copy of chromosome 13.

Sondra also revealed that Trenton had a twin sibling who died earlier in her pregnancy.

“My firstborn and only son, I’ve always wanted you, but God wanted and needed you more. Knowing you are in Heaven with your Great-Aunt Vivian and that you will Always be our Guardian Angel brings me great comfort in the midst of all this sorrow. My heart is heavy. Being home without you in my arms has been quite an adjustment. Knowing I will never be able to watch you grow older alongside your sisters has my eyes filled with tears,” Sondra Williams wrote in her post.

The 36-year-old Trent Williams is in his fifth season with the San Francisco 49ers and 15th NFL season overall. He has made 11 Pro Bowls and been named a First-team All-Pro three times.

Williams did not play in San Francisco’s 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.