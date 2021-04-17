Trevor Lawrence clarifies interview remarks about his NFL motivation

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is clarifying remarks he made to Sports Illustrated about his personal motivations in the NFL.

In a recent SI cover story, Lawrence told Michael Rosenberg that he does not “have this huge chip on my shoulder” and said he didn’t need to succeed in the NFL for his life to be okay.

“It’s not like I need this for my life to be OK,” Lawrence said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “I want to do it because I want to be the best I can be. I want to maximize my potential. Who wouldn’t want to? You kind of waste it if you don’t.

“I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong. … I think that’s unhealthy to a certain extent, just always thinking that you’ve got to prove somebody wrong, you’ve got to do more, you’ve got to be better.”

Some people questioned Lawrence’s comments, wondering whether they reflected the kind of attitude that many expect from a top-tier NFL quarterback. That prompted Lawrence on Saturday to issue a statement on Twitter clarifying his remarks.

It seems as if people are misreading my sentiment. I am internally motivated – I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN. (1/3) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 17, 2021

I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals. You can ask anyone who has been in my life. That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and (2/3) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 17, 2021

Everything that comes with it. The work, the team, the ups and downs. I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I’m called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk lol. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 17, 2021

It’s a shame Lawrence had to clarify this, especially because it’s essentially what he said in the initial interview. Football is important to him, but it isn’t an all-consuming aspect of his personality. That being true doesn’t mean he doesn’t care about being successful, or that he won’t work hard once he makes it into the league. In fact, all of that is reflected in his decision on whether to attend the NFL Draft.

Lawrence is set to be the No. 1 pick in the draft regardless of comments like these. Expect him to be a success once he gets to the NFL, too.