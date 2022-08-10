Troubled former NFL kicker could get another shot with 1 team?

Aldrick Rosas could be getting his shot at redemption.

Green Bay Packers writer Zach Kruse reported on Tuesday that the former NFL kicker Rosas was among the kickers to work out for the Packers this week. Several other special teams players (including USFL long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, ex-Clemson punter Will Spiers, and many more) also participated in the workouts.

Rosas, 27, was a Pro Bowler and a Second Team All-Pro with the New York Giants in 2018 but went completely downhill from there. The Giants cut him before the 2020 season following a hit-and-run incident. Since then, Rosas has been signed and released three different times by three different teams. In 2021, Rosas had almost as many times drawing the public ire of his head coach (one) as he had total field goals made (two).

Fortunately for Rosas, the Packers were just as miserable on special teams last season. Longtime kicker Mason Crosby, who will be 38 next month, had a career-worst year. He missed several crucial kicks throughout the season and underwent a knee procedure in July that he is still recovering from. Meanwhile, Green Bay’s only current backup on the roster, Gabe Brkic, could just as plausibly be a grocery store clerk as he is an NFL kicker.

The Packers already made one big move this offseason to fix their special teams woes. Bringing in a fairly young and seasoned kicker like Rosas to address their lack of depth at the position might be the next logical step.