Former All-Pro has reunited with Pete Carroll on Raiders

Tyler Lockett is surrounded by familiar faces again after the veteran wide receiver’s brief stint with the Tennessee Titans.

Lockett signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Titans during the offseason, but the team released him at his request last week. The 33-year-old has now reunited with his former head coach and quarterback.

Lockett agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll coached Lockett on the Seattle Seahawks for the first nine seasons of the former third-round pick’s NFL career. Geno Smith, who is now the starting quarterback in Las Vegas, played with Lockett for six seasons in Seattle from 2019-2024.

Lockett had just 10 catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns in seven games with the Titans. He played a big role in one of the wilder plays of the season, but his limited time in Tennessee was filled with mostly frustration.

The Raiders have struggled to throw the ball this season with just 182.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL. They are hoping that the familiarity between Lockett and Smith will add some value to their offense.

Lockett had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2019-2022. He was named a First-team All-Pro as a kick returner in his rookie season in 2015.