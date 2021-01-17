Tyreek Hill shoves coach Greg Lewis, seemingly as joke

Something a bit strange happened involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the third quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional game.

As CBS was going to break, cameras caught Hill seemingly angrily yelling at wide receivers coach Greg Lewis, then outright shoving him on the bench. The incident quickly attracted the attention of many viewers, though the network cut to commercial before anyone could really figure out the context.

The network revisited the incident upon returning from the break. Hill appeared open on a third down play the Chiefs ultimately didn’t convert, which may have sparked the frustration. Whatever the case, Lewis was laughing it off a few moments later.

Hill isn’t a stranger to unique or controversial actions, and the confrontation looked really bad initially. Expect it to be downplayed, but it was a weird moment.