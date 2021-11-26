Video: Chicago Bears butchered coin toss before win over Lions

The football world wasn’t exactly excited for Thursday’s game that kicked off Thanksgiving in the NFL. The matchup featured the winless Lions against the struggling Bears. Perhaps nothing foreshadowed what was to come better than the opening coin toss.

The Detroit Lions won the coin toss and deferred. That gave the Bears the choice of kicking, receiving, or defending one of the two end zones. But guess what? Christian Jones tried to defer too!

Credit Fox for going back and giving us the coin toss, which the Bears tried to defer after the Lions deferred: pic.twitter.com/b7DWDaXWjZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2021

What nonsense.

The Bears ended up receiving the opening kick and punted on their first possession. They won the game 16-14 on a field goal by Cairo Santos as time expired.

It’s amazing that a professional player could butcher that basic situation so badly. It’s amazing that the coin toss actually causes some confusion.