Video: George Kittle drops F-bomb on Nickelodeon broadcast of playoff game

Nickelodeon’s kid-friendly broadcast of the San Francisco-Dallas Wild Card Game on Saturday ended up being not quite so kid-friendly.

The children’s network picked up where they left off last year and aired their second annual NFL playoff broadcast geared specifically towards kids. The Giants-Cowboys game had this year’s honor of being aired on Nickelodeon (in addition to the main broadcast on CBS). Nickelodeon’s broadcast of the game featured fun graphics, bright colors, and special commentators.

Unfortunately, the broadcast went a little bit haywire late in the first half. On a second-down run play for Elijah Mitchell that went nowhere, 49ers teammate George Kittle dropped an F-bomb that was loudly heard on the Nickelodeon broadcast. Take a look at the video, where Kittle, who wears No. 85, was visibly displeased (but obviously beware of the bad language).

George Kittle dropping an F-bomb on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/zEEWPvPqQ2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2022

The 49ers went into halftime leading the Cowboys 16-7. But Kittle was held without a single catch in the first half and only got one target.

Nickelodeon’s NFL broadcasts are always delightful fever dreams because you never know quite what is going to make it on the air. Sometimes you will get surprise F-bombs like this one from Kittle, and sometimes you will get fans playing a joke on Nickelodeon just like what happened last year.