Video: Jets rookie Garrett Wilson is worst golfer of all-time

New York Jets rookie Garrett Wilson definitely chose the right sport.

Wilson went viral this week for his disastrous attempt to play golf. The 22-year-old took some hacks at his local TopGolf and put a lot of meat into his swing … so much so that the club went flying out of Wilson’s hands and into the night. Take a look at the video.

Garrett Wilson's club went further than the ball 💀 (via @MikeDavis_1)pic.twitter.com/b0rvkZBe2T — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 7, 2022

Hopefully nobody was hurt by that runaway iron. We never thought that it would be necessary to yell “Fore!” at TopGolf … yet here we are.

To make matters worse for Wilson, who was drafted No. 10 overall by the Jets last April, he was not even able to get the ball off the tee. That might actually be more shameful than this fellow football player’s golf exploits.