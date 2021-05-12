Will this be the biggest game of the 2021 NFL season?

The NFL is set to release its full 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday night, but the dates of many big games have already leaked. Perhaps the most noteworthy matchup will take place on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 4.

According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Week 4 Sunday night game. That will mark the first time Tom Brady faces his former team and returns to the place where he won six Super Bowls in two decades.

It would not be a surprise if that game draws higher ratings than any other regular season contest in 2021. The storylines will be endless, as there has been a lot of talk about the relationship between Brady and Bill Belichick souring before the quarterback left in free agency last year. Both future Hall of Famers will undoubtedly want to get the best of the other, whether they admit it publicly or not.

Belichick and Brady will probably do their best to convince people the Week 4 matchup is “just another game,” but there is no reason to believe that. The Patriots will come up with some extravagant tribute to Brady prior to kickoff, and fans in New England will give him the reception he deserves. Brady will then turn into the enemy as soon as the clock starts winding.

In addition to Brady, Rob Gronkowski will also be returning to Foxboro for the first time as a visiting player. Belichick and Gronk have played nice since Gronk left the Patriots (evidence here), but there is probably some tension there, too.

The Week 4 “Sunday Night Football” game will be must-see TV.