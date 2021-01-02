WR Kenny Stills expected to sign with Bills

Kenny Stills could be back in the AFC very soon.

Stills is expected to sign with the Buffalo Bills, the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported on Friday.

Former Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills is expected to soon visit and then officially join the Buffalo Bills, per league sources, and start COVID-19 testing. If it all goes smoothly, could begin practicing with the team as soon as next week — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 1, 2021

Stills hinted on Twitter at some good news with a winking emoji.

— Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) January 1, 2021

Stills played in 10 games for the Texans this season but only had 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. He was cut in late November.

Stills would have to complete COVID-19 testing before being able to practice with the Bills next week. He would join a strong receiving group that includes Stefon Diggs, an injured Cole Beasley, John Brown and Gabriel Davis. The Bills clinched the AFC East with a 12-3 record. They host Miami on Sunday.