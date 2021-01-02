 Skip to main content
WR Kenny Stills expected to sign with Bills

January 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kenny Stills

Kenny Stills could be back in the AFC very soon.

Stills is expected to sign with the Buffalo Bills, the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported on Friday.

Stills hinted on Twitter at some good news with a winking emoji.

Stills played in 10 games for the Texans this season but only had 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. He was cut in late November.

Stills would have to complete COVID-19 testing before being able to practice with the Bills next week. He would join a strong receiving group that includes Stefon Diggs, an injured Cole Beasley, John Brown and Gabriel Davis. The Bills clinched the AFC East with a 12-3 record. They host Miami on Sunday.

