Donald Trump issues statement about California transgender high school track athlete

Donald Trump has weighed in on a controversy surrounding California’s track and field state championships, and the United States President is ordering authorities to not allow a transgender athlete to compete.

In a post on Truth social Tuesday morning, Trump called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom and threatened to cut federal funding to the state if a trans-identifying athlete is allowed to compete in the girls’ events at the California track and field state championships.

A trans athlete from Jurupa Valley High School in Riverside County, Calif., has been dominant in the triple jump and long jump in the girls’ track and field postseason.

“California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum (sic), continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS.’ This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won ‘everything,’ and is now qualified to compete in the ‘State Finals’ next weekend,” Trump wrote on Truth. “As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable. THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS. Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to. The Governor, himself, said it is ‘UNFAIR.’ I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go??? In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!”

Hours after Trump issued the statement, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced a change for the state championships. Athletes who are biologically female who fell just shy of qualifying behind the trans athlete will now be allowed to compete at the state championships.

La Canada High School long jump star Katie McGuinness is one of the athletes who has finished behind the trans student during the postseason. Her family issued a statement to Fox News Digital.

“We are grateful that President Trump is fighting for female athletes and giving them a fair shot to compete on a level playing field,” the family said. “CIF’s ‘solution’ to this situation, which allows additional girls to compete at the state championship who otherwise didn’t qualify because the transgender athlete took their spot, isn’t good enough – it’s still an unfair competition and an injustice to the girls competing. Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports is unfair, unjust and defies common sense.”

Trump signed a “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order on Feb. 5, but California has chosen not to comply. As Trump said, Newsom admitted in a recent podcast interview that the issue is “deeply unfair” but spoke about the need to be sensitive to trans athletes.

The issue of biological males competing in girls’ and women’s sports has been a hot topic of debate in recent years. One of the most high-profile examples was when a biological male swimmer broke NCAA records by swimming on women’s teams.