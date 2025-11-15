Greg Olsen’s post about Drake Maye is turning heads

Greg Olsen got a lot of attention on Friday for his post about Drake Maye. But rather than prop up Maye’s football prowess, Olsen was touting the New England Patriots quarterback’s multi-sport upbringing.

Maye was a dual athlete at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, N.C. Aside from being the school’s starting quarterback, he was also coming up clutch on the hardwood as a star on the Mustangs’ basketball team. Maye’s two-sport exploits were the subject of an NBC Sports Boston article, which is what prompted Olsen to post about the Patriots’ NFL MVP candidate.

“Dear young athletes,” Olsen captioned a post showing Maye as a high school basketball player.

“Keep this photo saved to your phone and show the next person who says you have to focus on one sport in HS. The amount of kids I’ve heard say ‘I can’t risk getting hurt’ or ‘my coach won’t let me’ drives me crazy. You get one shot to be a HS athlete.”

Dear young athletes- keep this photo saved to your phone and show the next person who says you have to focus on one sport in HS.



The amount of kids I’ve heard say “I can’t risk getting hurt” or “my coach won’t let me” drives me crazy.



You get one shot to be a HS athlete.… pic.twitter.com/opPXnt3fdR — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) November 14, 2025

Seated behind Maye in the photo was former Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his then-OC Steve Sarkisian, who were scouting Maye at the time. The North Carolina alum is the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye and the son of former Tar Heels quarterback Mark Maye.

Olsen has long been an advocate for youth sports. In 2022, the FOX announcer founded the podcast and digital platform called “Youth Inc.”, which is centered on youth athletics.

With more and more money being up for grabs in the world of sports, it’s not surprising that some parents are guiding their kids to specialize in one sport at an early age. But several studies have touted the long-term benefits of playing multiple sports in helping reduce the likelihood of injuries down the line.

