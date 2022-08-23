Video: Ohio high school team won on perfect hook and ladder on final play

When football teams are down to their last play and desperate, many of them will try a “Hail Mary” pass. Some others will try the old “Hook and Ladder” play. These plays rarely work, which is why they’re viewed as miracles when they do.

Well, one high school team in Ohio executed the hook and ladder to absolute perfection on Friday night.

Westerville Central was trailing Westerville North 20-17 with 5 seconds left. They had the ball on their 28 and needed a 72-yard touchdown to avoid a loss.

Take a look at this beautiful play to win it:

That was amazing.

There were two parts about that play that made it work.

One, they ran it with a reverse element, where the two players involved were going in opposite directions. That caught the defense off guard. The other is … the guy who scored is fast! That was Kobi Davis who turned on the jets and flew past the defense to the end zone for the win.

What a great play.