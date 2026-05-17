Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Canadiens had the most ridiculous start to Game 6 against the Sabres

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Jake Evans of the Canadiens scores a goal

The Montreal Canadiens had a blazing start to Game 6 of their second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

The Habs trailed early, with the Sabres finding the back of the net first off a goal by Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin just 32 seconds into the contest at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. 

But the Canadiens had a blistering response to that, as they scored the next three goals to close out the first period. All it took for the Habs to get a 3-1 lead by the end of the first frame was three shots on goal.

With  Jake Evans scoring the Canadiens’ third goal of the game at 10:14 of the first period, Montreal became just the first team since real-time shot date was officially tracked in 2010 to score 3 goals on 3 shots in an NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs game, according to the league’s official public relations X account.

Here is a look at Evans’ goal that also sent everyone in the building into a frenzy.

Montreal’s offense has been incredible in this series against the Sabres. In the first five games, the Habs outscored Buffalo,  21-13.

With a win in Game 6, the Canadiens would close out the Buffalo series and advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where the Carolina Hurricanes are waiting.

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