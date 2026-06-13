Golden Knights coach calls his shot: There will be a Game 7

Facing elimination after a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, Vegas Golden Knights coach John Tortorella made a bold declaration.

With his team trailing 3-2 in the series, Tortorella vowed that the Golden Knights would force a Game 7 by winning the next contest in Las Vegas and subsequently return to Raleigh.

“We’ll be back here,” Tortorella said, via ESPN. “I’m going to leave my clothes here. That’s for sure. They’ll be in the hotel.”

The statement echoes the confidence of past playoff guarantees, though the Knights face significant challenges. Carolina has seized momentum with strong play, while Vegas is dealing with the likely absence of key center William Karlsson due to an upper-body injury. Goaltender Carter Hart has also struggled, allowing four or more goals in each of the first five games of the series.

Despite the deficit, players like Jack Eichel emphasized the group’s resilience. The Golden Knights, who have thrived in must-win situations throughout the postseason, will host Game 6 on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. A victory would return the series to Raleigh for a decisive seventh game.

Tortorella’s team has shown fight all year, and now they must deliver on his prediction to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive.