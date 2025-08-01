Jimalita Tillman suing Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson over Usher video rumor

A woman named Jimalita Tillman is suing Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson over what they said about a video of her and singer Usher.

Tillman was part of a video that went viral that involved Usher seeming to flirt with her during a concert. Usher stared longingly at Tillman and came close to her face, as if he were getting ready to kiss her. He also fed her cherries, which led Tillman to be nicknamed “Auntie Cherry.”

Shannon Sharpe faces a $20 million lawsuit after allegedly spreading false claims about a woman’s viral moment with Usher. Jimalita Tillman, a global director for the Harold Washington Cultural Center, says she appeared on national media to correct the record, but alleges the… pic.twitter.com/5EoKVsFWEe — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) July 31, 2025

Though the video went viral, the issue for Sharpe and Johnson had to do with their commentary. The two, who co-host a show called “Nightcap,” spread a rumor that Tillman was married and wound up getting divorced due to the interaction with Usher.

“The defendants’ false narratives were shared widely across their platforms, reaching millions of followers, viral spread and refutation efforts, despite my clear and public reputation of the false narrative,” Tillman’s lawsuit states.

In order to prove defamation, Tillman would have to show that she is a public figure whose reputation was harmed. Do most people know who she is or what her reputation is/was before and after the matter? Answer that for yourself to decide whether the suit has merit.

But Sharpe just settled a separate lawsuit for millions probably, so maybe Tillman sees this as an opportunity. She is the director for the Harold Washington Cultural Center and is seeking $20 million in her lawsuit.