Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Jimalita Tillman suing Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson over Usher video rumor

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Usher and Jimalita Tillman

A woman named Jimalita Tillman is suing Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson over what they said about a video of her and singer Usher.

Tillman was part of a video that went viral that involved Usher seeming to flirt with her during a concert. Usher stared longingly at Tillman and came close to her face, as if he were getting ready to kiss her. He also fed her cherries, which led Tillman to be nicknamed “Auntie Cherry.”

Though the video went viral, the issue for Sharpe and Johnson had to do with their commentary. The two, who co-host a show called “Nightcap,” spread a rumor that Tillman was married and wound up getting divorced due to the interaction with Usher.

“The defendants’ false narratives were shared widely across their platforms, reaching millions of followers, viral spread and refutation efforts, despite my clear and public reputation of the false narrative,” Tillman’s lawsuit states.

In order to prove defamation, Tillman would have to show that she is a public figure whose reputation was harmed. Do most people know who she is or what her reputation is/was before and after the matter? Answer that for yourself to decide whether the suit has merit.

But Sharpe just settled a separate lawsuit for millions probably, so maybe Tillman sees this as an opportunity. She is the director for the Harold Washington Cultural Center and is seeking $20 million in her lawsuit.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!