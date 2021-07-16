Dana White shares what UFC’s big mistake was on Saturday

UFC 264 generated 1.8 million pay-per-view buys and went down as a big success businesswise. Unfortunately, Conor McGregor broke his leg at the end of the first round of the main event, which marred the evening. But that wasn’t the biggest issue for the card in Dana White’s eyes.

White told TMZ Sports that not showing President Donald Trump on the broadcast was the big mistake. He tried to explain to TMZ Sports what happened.

“We were getting ready to show him right between the co-main and main events, I think you remember that we showed (Odell Beckham Jr.). We showed OBJ, then it was supposed to go to David Spade, 2 Chainz, and then the president, and we had some kinda glitch in the truck. Then the Conor (McGregor) fight ended up ending in the second round, so we never got a chance.

“Let me tell you what, massive f— up by my production team, but ya know, it’s live TV, and these things happen.”

Trump was one of many celebrities to attend the fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. on Saturday. He received cheers and “USA” chants, though he was not shown on TV.

UFC crowd goes nuts when Trump enters the stadiumwith @danawhite!!! Chants of US… USA break out. These fans and most of the fighters just get it.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #UFC #Ufc246 pic.twitter.com/MG0TA2E7BY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2021

Trump has had a positive relationship with the UFC for several years, going back to his Taj Mahal in Atlantic City hosting UFC fight cards since 2000. That relationship extended to UFC boss Dana White speaking at the Republican National Convention last year.