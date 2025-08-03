MMA fighter KO’d in brutal fashion after copying Max Holloway’s taunt

MMA fighter Glen Norman learned a valuable lesson about being careful what you wish for during his Saturday bout against Byron Walker.

The two amateur welterweights squared off in the American Kombat Alliance 48 event held at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, La. With under 10 seconds to go in the second round, Norman started pointing to the ground to challenge Walker to duke it out.

The Louisiana native appeared to be replicating UFC star Max Holloway’s iconic taunt, wherein the current BMF title holder would call for his opponents to let their guard down for an all-out brawl to close a round. Fans may recall Holloway scoring an insane last-second knockout after similarly taunting Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Saturday’s amateur bout featured an equally epic knockout. But unfortunately for Norman, he ended up channeling Gaethje rather than Holloway.

MMA fighter just pointed to the ground like Max Holloway and got slept 😭 pic.twitter.com/JbHwxFiGEs — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 3, 2025

After watching Norman point to the mat twice, Walker landed a vicious right hook to knock his opponent out cold. Walker appeared to hit Norman right in the neck, which left the latter defenseless while gasping for air. A few more blows sealed the victory for Walker.

In all fairness to Norman, even Holloway isn’t immune to being on the wrong end of a knockout.